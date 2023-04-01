Short Interest in Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Grows By 24.7%

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 46,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 198,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $255,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 44.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of RONI remained flat at $10.24 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 210,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,402. Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

