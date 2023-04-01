Short Interest in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Declines By 17.9%

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SPAR Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPAR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in SPAR Group by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 142,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 29,793 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SPAR Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPAR Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460. SPAR Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

Read More

