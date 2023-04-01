Short Interest in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Declines By 23.0%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,160,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 15,790,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SunPower from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SunPower from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Stock Performance

SPWR stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,311,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,016. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. SunPower has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

In other SunPower news, CEO Peter Faricy acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,416.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SunPower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,202,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,419,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

Featured Articles

