Short Interest in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Expands By 30.2%

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 152,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuRo Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SuRo Capital by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SuRo Capital by 51.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in SuRo Capital by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 137,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SuRo Capital by 74.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 29,474 shares in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuRo Capital Trading Up 1.7 %

SuRo Capital stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 132,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,653. The firm has a market cap of $102.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98. SuRo Capital has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 41.33, a current ratio of 41.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

