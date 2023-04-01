SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SIF opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.45.
About SIFCO Industries
