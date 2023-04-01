SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SIF opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.45.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

