Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 937,300 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $53.67. The stock had a trading volume of 472,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,549. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.89. Silgan has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $55.41.
Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.
