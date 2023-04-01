SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.42

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001482 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $509.26 million and approximately $93.28 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00029801 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018140 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003443 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00201012 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,503.97 or 1.00019565 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.236594 with 1,206,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.45008021 USD and is up 8.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $102,028,089.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

