SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Trading 1.4% Higher

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.37 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.22). 747,408 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 430,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.75 ($0.22).

SkinBioTherapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £31.17 million, a P/E ratio of -900.00 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Get SkinBioTherapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at SkinBioTherapeutics

In related news, insider Manprit Singh Randhawa sold 89,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.28), for a total transaction of £20,578.56 ($25,283.89). 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SkinBioTherapeutics Company Profile

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health. It develops SkinBiotix technology that can enhance the formation of multi-protein complexes and prevent passage toxins, molecules, and ions, as well as pathogens; and AxisBiotix that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.