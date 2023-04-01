SOL Capital Management CO Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.40. 39,602,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,797,368. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.