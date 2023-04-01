Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sotherly Hotels from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 810,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 488,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 507,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 114,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of acquisition, renovation, upbranding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

