Sourceless Price Hits $0.0135 on Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $283.22 million and approximately $1,298.84 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Sourceless has traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024804 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00029760 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00200792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,492.54 or 0.99988851 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01300351 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,721.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

