South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded South32 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South32 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 240 ($2.95) in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of South32 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.50.

South32 Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. South32 has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01.

South32 Cuts Dividend

About South32

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

