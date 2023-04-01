South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded South32 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South32 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 240 ($2.95) in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of South32 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.50.
South32 Stock Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. South32 has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01.
South32 Cuts Dividend
About South32
South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South32 (SOUHY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.