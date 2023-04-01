Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 2,612 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $143,999.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,060.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,656 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $91,229.04.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,736 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $266,731.52.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,245,925.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,474 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $659,417.56.

On Monday, January 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,370 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $223,177.20.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,212 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $324,784.60.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at $5,083,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at $806,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Natera by 285.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 78,630 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at $208,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

