StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CPSH stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

