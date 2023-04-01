StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in IRIDEX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 333,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 42.1% in the third quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 799,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 236,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

