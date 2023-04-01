StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Jounce Therapeutics Stock Performance

JNCE stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $7.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 65,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,043.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,279,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,227,002.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,117 shares of company stock worth $41,929. 6.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

