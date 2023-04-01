StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NH opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

