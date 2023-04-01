StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Startek (NYSE:SRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Startek Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:SRT opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. Startek has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Startek alerts:

Institutional Trading of Startek

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Startek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Startek by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Startek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Startek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Startek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Startek

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.