StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,902 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 8.57% of Xcel Brands worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Brands

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.

