StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CTIB opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Yunhong CTI has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $9.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
About Yunhong CTI
