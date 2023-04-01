StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.34. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.29% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.