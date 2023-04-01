STP Price Tops $0.0498 (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0498 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, STP has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. STP has a total market cap of $91.85 million and $9.58 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04811339 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $8,216,579.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars.

