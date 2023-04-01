Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.31. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $5,868,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 757,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 63,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

