Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Down 25.8% in March

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 225,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryve Foods by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,980,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 721,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stryve Foods by 150.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 562,244 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Stryve Foods Price Performance

SNAX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,370. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Stryve Foods has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

See Also

