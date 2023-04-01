Substratum Reaches Market Capitalization of $130,699.17 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $130,699.17 and approximately $1.77 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036573 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

