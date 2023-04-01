TELA Bio’s (TELA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
TELA Bio Stock Performance
NASDAQ TELA opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. TELA Bio has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $204.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELA Bio
TELA Bio Company Profile
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
