TELA Bio’s (TELA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

TELA Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ TELA opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. TELA Bio has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $204.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELA Bio

TELA Bio Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 38,708.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the third quarter worth about $133,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 17.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

