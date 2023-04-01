Telsey Advisory Group Boosts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $102.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PVH. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PVH to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.78.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.73. PVH has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

