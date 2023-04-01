Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Invests $304,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $376.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.79.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

