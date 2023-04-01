The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€2.20” Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.37) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AT1. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.15) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.15) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.12) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.23) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.23) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday.

Aroundtown Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of AT1 opened at €1.31 ($1.41) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €2.34 and a 200 day moving average of €2.34. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €1.20 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of €5.26 ($5.66). The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.24.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

