The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Short Interest Up 20.6% in March

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,800 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 527,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

The Pennant Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The Pennant Group stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. 278,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,780. The firm has a market cap of $424.26 million, a PE ratio of 64.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $20.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNTG. TheStreet raised The Pennant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Pennant Group

Institutional Trading of The Pennant Group

In other news, Director Barry M. Smith purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $66,736.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,536.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Barry M. Smith purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $66,736.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Barry M. Smith acquired 25,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $383,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

