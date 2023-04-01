The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Southern comprises about 1.6% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

SO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.58. 5,195,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,305,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.94.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

