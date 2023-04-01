Toncoin (TON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $38.73 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.65 billion and approximately $38.73 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00007852 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00029485 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018164 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003423 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00201417 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,575.52 or 1.00085531 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.08542938 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $27,123,016.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.