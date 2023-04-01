Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 194 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in Danaher by 31.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Danaher Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.04. 2,754,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $303.82.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Danaher Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.
Danaher Profile
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
Featured Stories
