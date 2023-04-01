Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,659,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130,675. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $190.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

