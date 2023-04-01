Truist Financial Trims Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price to $40.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Further Reading

