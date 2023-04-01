Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT Lowered to $65.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trupanion from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.11.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Stock Up 4.5 %

TRUP stock opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 1.75. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $36.14 and a 52 week high of $99.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.01.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $246.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $41,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,534.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $41,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,534.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Rubin sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $205,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 227,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,409,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,627. 5.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth $3,388,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,573,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,221,000 after acquiring an additional 79,943 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 15,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth $958,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.