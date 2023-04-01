UBS Group Begins Coverage on Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $278.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $270.39.

ISRG stock opened at $255.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.87. The company has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.80, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $386,435.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,154,000 after buying an additional 46,727 shares in the last quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

