UBS Group Initiates Coverage on DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.06.

DexCom Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $116.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.37. DexCom has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $134.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $44,438.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,876 shares in the company, valued at $14,763,445.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $44,438.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,763,445.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,567,386. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

