Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Mizuho

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on UBX. Citigroup reduced their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.
Unity Biotechnology Stock Performance
Shares of UBX stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $23.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.79. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $18.50.
Unity Biotechnology Company Profile
Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
