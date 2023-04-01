Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Mizuho

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UBX. Citigroup reduced their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of UBX stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $23.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.79. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,970,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $1,743,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $1,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 246.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $1,115,000.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

