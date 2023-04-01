UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Up 6.4 %

UTSI opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $5.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.13% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

