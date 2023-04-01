Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the February 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VACC shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Vaccitech from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vaccitech from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vaccitech
In other Vaccitech news, CEO William Enright sold 15,000 shares of Vaccitech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,858.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaccitech
Vaccitech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VACC opened at $2.24 on Friday. Vaccitech has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.21.
About Vaccitech
Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaccitech (VACC)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.