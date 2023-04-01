Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the February 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VACC shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Vaccitech from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vaccitech from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th.

In other Vaccitech news, CEO William Enright sold 15,000 shares of Vaccitech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,858.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaccitech by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,844,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vaccitech by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,197,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VACC opened at $2.24 on Friday. Vaccitech has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.21.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

