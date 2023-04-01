VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the February 28th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PPH traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.63. 85,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,295. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.86. The company has a market capitalization of $507.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.