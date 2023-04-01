VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the February 28th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of PPH traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.63. 85,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,295. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.86. The company has a market capitalization of $507.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
