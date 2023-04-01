Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,148,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893,226. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.59. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

