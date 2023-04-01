Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Fragasso Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.5% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $376.07. 4,159,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,383. The stock has a market cap of $280.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.96 and a 200 day moving average of $358.79.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

