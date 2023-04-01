Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.18 on Friday, hitting $376.07. 4,159,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,383. The stock has a market cap of $280.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $368.96 and its 200 day moving average is $358.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.