Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Cordant Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 12.2% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after acquiring an additional 487,528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,938,000 after buying an additional 567,444 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $3.03 on Friday, reaching $204.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,986,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,701. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36. The company has a market capitalization of $279.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

