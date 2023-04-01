Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Trading 1.5% Higher

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$75.00 and last traded at C$75.00. 41,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 61,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$73.91.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$72.05.

