Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Maxim Group from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VKTX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.89.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $659,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,100,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,393,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 298.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 724,476 shares during the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.