Violich Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $376.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,159,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,383. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $368.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

