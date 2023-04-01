Violich Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 259,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 4.3% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $24,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in CVS Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.5 %

CVS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.31. 10,515,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,469,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $107.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

